Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A wet and cloudy start to Friday with rain falling throughout the morning. It should become drier for a time during the afternoon, but it will remain cloudy. Winds are expected to become very strong in places. Maximum temperature: 12C (54F).
Weather: Wet with strong winds in places
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
