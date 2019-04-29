Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

One of Guernsey's former harbour masters has thrown his weight behind plans to extend the island's harbour, using inert waste. Capt Peter Gill is backing the scheme which is being spearheaded by Deputy Neil Inder. The plans - which will be voted on by States members next month - could see the island's government change tack over plans to dump builders rubble at Longue Hougue South. Deputy Neil Inder wants to see inert waste used to extend the island's harbour, and his plans are being backed by three members of the government's top committee. Chad Murray - who was harbour master until last year - has already voiced his support for the scheme. Now, Mr Gill - who preceded him - is also backing the plans, and said the island's harbour needs improvements.
No-fault divorces to be considered in Jersey
Sarah Bailey
Broadcast Journalist, BBC Radio Jersey
No-fault divorces could be one step closer in Jersey, after a survey of islanders concluded blame for a marriage breakdown should be abolished.
Currently, when someone in Jersey files for divorce, they have to give a reason for why they want one.
Nearly 200 people responded to the survey on proposed changes to the law.
Of those, 71% said no fault-divorce should be abolished, with most agreeing it only served to further rifts during a marriage breakdown.
More than 90% said couples should be able to file jointly for divorce.
Jersey's home affairs minister will now look at changing the law after a consultation on divorce reform.
Car 'damaged beyond repair' in suspected arson
Edward Rowe
BBC Radio Guernsey
A car was completely destroyed in a suspected arson attack in Guernsey, police have said.
The Volkswagen Golf was parked in the car park on Bulwer Avenue, St Sampson when the incident happened some time between 23:50 on Friday and 00:10 on Saturday.
Officers said the car was "damaged beyond repair" while another vehicle, parked close by, was also damaged by the fire.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 725 111.