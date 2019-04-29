Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

One of Guernsey's former harbour masters has thrown his weight behind plans to extend the island's harbour, using inert waste.

Capt Peter Gill is backing the scheme which is being spearheaded by Deputy Neil Inder.

The plans - which will be voted on by States members next month - could see the island's government change tack over plans to dump builders rubble at Longue Hougue South.

Deputy Neil Inder wants to see inert waste used to extend the island's harbour, and his plans are being backed by three members of the government's top committee.

Chad Murray - who was harbour master until last year - has already voiced his support for the scheme.

Now, Mr Gill - who preceded him - is also backing the plans, and said the island's harbour needs improvements.