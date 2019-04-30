Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

  Updates from Tuesday 30 April 2019

  1. Last minute talks on school strikes

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Jersey's government is due to hold last minute talks with teaching union representatives today - on the eve of a series of school strikes.

    The National Education Union has previously said there will be eight separate walkouts - starting on Wednesday - unless a new pay deal is put on the table.

    It comes after teachers rejected their latest pay offer - worth inflation plus 1.3% from January 2020.

    Parents are being warned to prepare for varying levels of disruption if the strikes go ahead.

