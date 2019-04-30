Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey's government is due to hold last minute talks with teaching union representatives today - on the eve of a series of school strikes.

The National Education Union has previously said there will be eight separate walkouts - starting on Wednesday - unless a new pay deal is put on the table.

It comes after teachers rejected their latest pay offer - worth inflation plus 1.3% from January 2020.

Parents are being warned to prepare for varying levels of disruption if the strikes go ahead.