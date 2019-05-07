Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey has been too slow to address climate change and needs to do more, according to one deputy who is calling on the Policy and Resources Committee to now take more action.

Last week, a local spokesperson from the Extinction Rebellion climate change group called for a potential duty for the finance sector's air travel and encouraged islanders to travel as infrequently as possible.

Deputy Peter Roffey said action needed to be taken but work was needed to make sure those on the breadline were not the ones hit.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images The Extinction Rebellion group started in the UK in 2018 Image caption: The Extinction Rebellion group started in the UK in 2018