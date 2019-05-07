Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Updates from Tuesday 7 May 2019

  1. Deputy calls for more action to address climate change

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Guernsey has been too slow to address climate change and needs to do more, according to one deputy who is calling on the Policy and Resources Committee to now take more action.

    Last week, a local spokesperson from the Extinction Rebellion climate change group called for a potential duty for the finance sector's air travel and encouraged islanders to travel as infrequently as possible.

    Deputy Peter Roffey said action needed to be taken but work was needed to make sure those on the breadline were not the ones hit.

    Extinction Rebelllion protestors
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: The Extinction Rebellion group started in the UK in 2018
    Quote Message: You can't look at Guernsey and say we're giving it our best shot. We're doing some things but we should be doing far more. This is a good tipping point because I think public opinion is starting to really catch up the avant-garde here. This is a good moment in the tide of history to really push. I'm saying to Policy and Resources and everyone else in a position of influence within our States: 'Let's jump on this tide and go with it'." from Deputy Peter Roffey States of Guernsey
    Deputy Peter RoffeyStates of Guernsey

  2. Weather: A dry morning with rain and cloud later

    BBC Weather

    A mostly dry Tuesday morning is ahead for the Channel Islands with spells of hazy sunshine.

    Increasing cloud is expected later with rain spreading from the west.

    Highs of 14C (57F).

    Jersey:

    Jersey weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Guernsey:

    Guernsey weather
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Jersey teachers strike action continues

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Members of a Jersey teachers union are on strike again, closing many schools and cutting lessons in others.

    The National Education Union said it was unhappy at the latest pay offer from the States and has threatened more action until it's improved.

    Seven island primary schools are closed, and secondary schools will only be running lessons for older exam students.

    The union has scheduled another strike for Wednesday.

    strike
    Copyright: BBC
