Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey teachers striking on Wednesday are using some of their time during the walk-out to clean up the island's beaches.

Members of the National Education Union are walking out of classrooms - unless they're teaching students for exams - because they are unhappy with the latest pay offer.

Seven primary schools are still closed.

Union members have threatened eight days of strikes this month but are in talks with the States on 13 May.

The States Employment Board said it had urged teachers to reconsider their action.

Brendan Carolan, president of the NEU, said members wanted the talks to be productive with their time.

Some teachers will be campaigning at Havre des Pas from 10:00.