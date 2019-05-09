Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
Updates from Thursday 9 May 2019
- Islands gear up for 74th Liberation Day celebrations
Jersey flag to be flown over Whitehall
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is flying the Jersey flag at its headquarters in London today.
The MoJ is responsible for managing the constitutional relationship between the UK government and the Crown Dependencies.
Minister with responsibility for Crown Dependency business within Whitehall, Lord Keen of Elie said he was "pleased" to be flying the flag to mark the island’s Liberation Day and "to celebrate the important relationship that exists between the UK and the Crown Dependencies".
Jersey’s Minister for external relations, senator Ian Gorst said Liberation Day was the most important day in the island's calendar and "the MoJ’s decision to mark it in this way demonstrates the close understanding we have developed over many years”.
CI weather: Largely fine but quite windy to start
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
It will be a mostly dry day with sunny spells, patchy cloud and just a small chance of a shower.
It will be windy at first with a moderate westerly wind.
Maximum Temperature: 10 to 13C (50 to 55F).
Islands gear up for 74th Liberation Day celebrations
BBC Radio Jersey
Today makes 74 years since British soldiers arrived on the Channel Islands to end the five years of occupation.
Liberation Day will be celebrated in various events across the islands.
On Jersey people who were here during that time will enjoy a special breakfast at the Town Hall before making their way to the traditional service at Liberation Square.
Young cadets will re-enact the moment when the soldiers of Force 135 landed at the harbour and made their way through the crowds to raise the Union flag at the Pomme d'Or hotel, and Fort Regent.
Meanwhile Guernsey's Bailiff Sir Richard Collas, who will be attending a number of events including the parade and church service, said it was an honour to represent the island in his role on Liberation Day.