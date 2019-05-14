Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Amateur pilots, who could be offering flights for money, are being investigated by Channel Island authorities.

The so-called grey charters are coming under close scrutiny after the death of the footballer Emiliano Sala and his pilot David Ibbotson.

Mr Ibbotson was not licensed to carry paying passengers and the tragedy has shone a light on the world of such charters.

These are unlicensed flights including the use of foreign-registered planes for air taxi work.

The director of civil aviation, Dominic Lazarus, who's in charge of non-commercial flying, confirmed there was one ongoing case and several others were being looked at.