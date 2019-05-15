Channel Islands Live: 15 May

Jersey's Ministers have dismissed calls to stop taxing people on their pensions.
A petition, which has more than 2,000 signatures, argues that people have already been taxed on their earnings, so should not have to pay more.
In response, Ministers say that only half of Jersey pensioners pay tax anyway - and it is only pensioners with other income who have to pay.
They say Jersey follows the same system as the UK and other places - and they have no intention of changing it.
UK midwives 'want to come to Guernsey'
BBC Radio Guernsey
There are more applications for midwifes in Guernsey than there are positions available according to the new Head of Midwifery.
Annabel Nicholas was comparing the service in Guernsey to what is offered on the NHS.
She says midwifes from the UK want to come and work in Guernsey because it's a better quality service.
Hotel plans dismissed
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's Economic Development Minister has dismissed calls to turn old States offices at South Hill into a hotel.
Senator Lyndon Farnham was responding to the idea put forward by Deputy Mike Higgins, who is concerned the site could be turned into expensive apartments that people will not be able to afford.
Deputy Higgins has drawn up an official proposal that will be debated by the States.
States' response to nurses' concerns a 'slap in the face'
BBC Radio Guernsey
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) says it lacks confidence in the States of Guernsey because deputies haven't followed up on a series of recommendations made in an independent review last year.
The RCN is looking for a pay rise to bring them in line with others in the health sector as well as improvements to terms and conditions.
Senior regional officer for the RCN, Julie Lewers, has called the delayed response in sorting negotiations by the States "a slap in the face".
Health and Social Care says it hopes the RCN can reach a resolution with Policy and Resources as soon as possible, whilst Policy and Resources say it is working to seek further clarification on the RCN's position and any concerns it may have.
Youth Commission helps thousands of children
BBC Radio Guernsey
The Youth Commission helped the lives of more than 6,000 children and young people in the Bailiwick in 2018.
That's just one of the figures revealed in the group's annual report.
The report said the group spent the year delivering one-to-one well-being sessions, launching a Young Women's Group and teaching 177 one hundred and seventy-seven personal, social, health and economic education (PSHCE) lessons in local schools.
It will be a dry and fine day with lots of sunshine and blue skies.
It will be another fairly breezy day with a moderate to fresh east or north-easterly wind.
Highs of 16C (60F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
'Better way forward' on inert waste operation
There's been another twist regarding the future of inert waste in Guernsey after a motion was placed to alter a political petition to extend St Peter Port Harbour.
Deputy Peter Ferbrache, seconded by Deputy Charles Parkinson, has placed the amendment which looks to investigate moving some operations from St Peter Port to St Sampsons and use inert waste for developments in that area instead.
The President of Guernsey's States Trading and Supervisory Board, Deputy Ferbrache, says he thinks there's a better way forward.
Schools closing because of teachers' strike
BBC Radio Jersey
Twenty-six schools will be either closed or partially closed on Wednesday in Jersey because of continuing strike action.
Members of the National Education Union are in a long-standing dispute with the States of Jersey over pay.
Only nine schools from 35 will be fully open, with some strikes due to continue Thursday.
Vice President of States of Alderney steps down
BBC Radio Guernsey
The Vice President of the States of Alderney, Louis Jean, is stepping down from the role because of family circumstances.
Mr Jean will continue as a States member but will no longer be filling in for the outgoing President of the States, Stuart Trought - who leaves his post at the end of May.
States members are likely to vote in a new vice president at a meeting later - ahead of the presidential elections, which take place on the 22 June.
Yellow weather warning for wind issued across islands
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Winds of force six can be expected, Jersey Met said.
Deputy wants more hotels for Jersey visitors
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey deputy wants the States to build a hotel on the Southill site in St Helier.
Deputy Mike Higgins, who also organises the Jersey International Air Display, is concerned about finding somewhere for visiting pilots and crew to stay because hotels are already booked up - and thinks there aren't enough hotels in the island.
He's planning to ask the States to make it a designated tourist site.
But Keith Beecham, CEO of Visit Jersey, says the island should be focusing on bringing tourists to the island outside the summer months - rather than building more hotels.
"We've got about 11,000 beds in Jersey and in the summer months, those beds are pretty full," he said.
"Outside of the summer months, into October and November all the way to March and April, we've got plenty of beds available in the island.
"I think our challenge is making Jersey an attractive destination throughout the whole 12 months of the year."
