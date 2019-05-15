Channel Islands Live: 15 May

Jersey's Ministers have dismissed calls to stop taxing people on their pensions.

A petition, which has more than 2,000 signatures, argues that people have already been taxed on their earnings, so should not have to pay more.

In response, Ministers say that only half of Jersey pensioners pay tax anyway - and it is only pensioners with other income who have to pay.

They say Jersey follows the same system as the UK and other places - and they have no intention of changing it.