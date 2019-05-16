Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
Summary
- New accommodation suggestion for hospitality staff
- Heathrow stats lead to possible route extension
- Updates from Thursday 16 May 2019
Health committee scores low in engagement - review
Simon Fairclough
Guernsey Political Reporter
An independent review into good governance of Guernsey's Health and Social Care committee has found it scored low in engagement.
Leading civil servants and politicians were asked a number of questions in the review relating to good governance.
The lower scores came when asked how well the committee acts independently from external influencers, engagement with the public, patients and partners and how well the code of conduct supports good governance.
The committee did score highly in transparency effectiveness and integrity.
Recommendations were made to strengthen engagement in all areas and improve clarity of roles and responsibilities.
This was the first review of its kind with all other major committees yet to undertake one.
Court of Appeal challenge in firefighters' pensions row
Chris Stone
BBC Radio Jersey
The States of Jersey is to challenge a Royal Court ruling about pensions for firemen.
In 2016, the States agreed there was not enough money in the pensions pot for States workers and forced them to accept a different, less lucrative deal.
The Employment Board told workers that, because of that move, instead of getting a pension based on their final salary, it would be based on average salary instead.
The board acknowledged that would not be worth as much, but said the cut was necessary. Firefighters challenged the change, saying it went against their agreed conditions.
The Employment Tribunal agreed and the States referred the matter to the Royal Court. That again ruled in favour of the firefighters.
Now the board has decided to take the matter even further, to the Court of Appeal.
It is not known how much this legal process is costing taxpayers.
The Employment Board said it would not comment any further until the case was resolved.
Bus boss wants electric power
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey bus passengers could soon be travelling in larger, electrically powered vehicles.
After the release of its latest social impact report, Liberty Bus says it wants to capitalise on some of its recent successes.
Manager Kevin Hart hopes to deal with overcrowded buses by bringing in bigger ones that can take more people.
Yellow weather warning for wind across islands
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Winds of force six can be expected soon, Jersey Met said.
Questions over reciprocal health agreement with UK
BBC Radio Guernsey
A Guernsey politician is asking why a new reciprocal health agreement with the UK has not been put in place.
The old agreement, which saw islanders travelling to the UK and vice versa not having to pay for health care, ended in 2009.
The UK government ended the agreement, saying it was not cost-effective. It means anyone travelling from Guernsey to the UK or the reverse has to pay the full cost of any healthcare needed.
Deputy Rob Prow said he had placed a series of questions to the Committee for Employment and Social Security about trying to get it reinstated.
The States of Guernsey website said people travelling were "strongly advised to obtain medical insurance for any trip away from the islands ... to cover our treatment and the cost of repatriation".
Cow abortions prompt warning from vet
Development plan details outlined by planning minister
Chantal Hartle
BBC Radio Jersey reporter
Jersey's planning minister has outlined how he intends to deliver the next Island Plan.
While there's no detail of what it might look like, Deputy John Young has set a timeline for when details should start to become clear - and what officials are going to have to do to deliver it.
The Island Plan is the blueprint which sets out where people can and can't build.
It's updated every 10 years - with the next one due before the States in 2021.
Deputy John Young has said there will be four stages - starting with a number of reports and studies that'll be done between now and the autumn.
They will establish what Jersey needs from it - before a draft plan is drawn up and published by the summer of 2020.
Deputy Young said it's essential people have their say on it during these early stages.
Once that's happened, it'll be reviewed by an independent inspector then put before the island's government.
New accommodation suggestion for hospitality staff
BBC Radio Jersey
A new category of housing could be introduced in Jersey to deal with staff shortages in the island's hospitality industry.
Senator Lyndon Farnham, who is responsible for the sector, has been reacting to concerns some businesses are struggling to recruit staff because they could not find anywhere to live.
There are currently more than 200 hospitality jobs being advertised on the States website - about 100 more than this time last year.
Some businesses said people were applying for jobs, but also would ask if employers somewhere for them to stay, which they could not offer.
Senator Farnham suggested purpose-built accommodation was essential to attracting and keeping the seasonal staff the sector needs.
CI weather: Bright with hazy sunny spells
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
A fine Thursday morning with some hazy spells of sunshine.
A little more cloud is expected in afternoon but it will remain dry and bright with some hazy sunny spells. Feeling cooler compared to Wednesday.
Maximum temperature: 13 to 16C (55 to 61F).
Heathrow stats lead to possible route extension
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Discussions are under way between the States of Guernsey and Flybe to continue its route to and from London Heathrow.
The service began at the start of April, with 2,837 passengers opting to use it in the first full month of operation.
Guernsey's government said the figures are "meeting expectations" and have led to talks with the airline about extending the schedule into the winter months.