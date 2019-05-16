Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

An independent review into good governance of Guernsey's Health and Social Care committee has found it scored low in engagement.

Leading civil servants and politicians were asked a number of questions in the review relating to good governance.

The lower scores came when asked how well the committee acts independently from external influencers, engagement with the public, patients and partners and how well the code of conduct supports good governance.

The committee did score highly in transparency effectiveness and integrity.

Recommendations were made to strengthen engagement in all areas and improve clarity of roles and responsibilities.

This was the first review of its kind with all other major committees yet to undertake one.