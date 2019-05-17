Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey's bus company says its Avanchi card website should now be secure again, after it was attacked by cyber hackers.

More than 360 people's details were stolen in the attack - one of them was the Liberty Bus director Kevin Hart.

The company said the leak could have happened at any time over the last two weeks.

It apologised to anyone who was affected, and has written to them with advice on how to reset their passwords.

Mr Hart says they will run checks over the site over the next few weeks.

The Avanchi smart card allows passengers to add pay as you go credit when travelling in the island.