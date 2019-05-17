Live
Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Summary
- Four out of five nurses 'unhappy with their pay'
- New air search plane to tour islands
- Parade will mark 100 years since WW1 homecoming
- Five men to be sentenced for raping woman
- Updates from Friday 17 May 2019
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Liberty Bus apologises over card website hack
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's bus company says its Avanchi card website should now be secure again, after it was attacked by cyber hackers.
More than 360 people's details were stolen in the attack - one of them was the Liberty Bus director Kevin Hart.
The company said the leak could have happened at any time over the last two weeks.
It apologised to anyone who was affected, and has written to them with advice on how to reset their passwords.
Mr Hart says they will run checks over the site over the next few weeks.
The Avanchi smart card allows passengers to add pay as you go credit when travelling in the island.
GSPCA call for volunteers ahead of event
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
The Guernsey Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) has appealed for volunteers to help with its annual event.
The eighth Animal Welfare Seafront Sunday will take place next Sunday, 26 May and will feature nearly 100 stalls.
GSPCA manager Steve Byrne said: “The Animal Welfare Seafront Sunday is always an incredible and wonderful day celebrating animals in Guernsey and we have so much planned once again.”
The charity is particularly appealing for people who have large vans or lorries who can help with transport.
Volunteers are asked to contact Mr Byrne by calling 01481 257261 or emailingstevejbyrne@gspca.org.gg.
Andy Priaulx back in WTCC action
Guernsey's Andy Priaulx is back in action in the World Touring Car Championship this weekend.
The WTCC moves to Circuit Zandvoort in the Netherlands this week - the "racing home" of F1 driver Max Verstappen.
Andy is racing for the Cyan race team, which sits in third place in the standings.
Bodybuilder 'deceives woman to import drugs'
Guernsey Press
A man who imported bodybuilding drugs into Guernsey because he became ‘fixated with having the perfect body’ was caught after Customs officers searched a van coming off a passenger ferry.
New air search plane to tour islands
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The new Channel Islands Air Search aircraft will be flying on Monday.
The new plane will be arriving in Guernsey to make the island its permanent home on 20 May.
CIAS said the new aircraft would be flying over as much of Bailiwick as possible as a thank you to everyone who has supported the "long-awaited arrival".
The new aircraft will be flying from Guernsey to Alderney including a circle around Alderney and then flying over to the French Coastguard Station at Cap de la Hague for a single pass.
It will then fly around Sark and Herm before dropping smoke on the Fourquies Bouy and around Guernsey’s coast before landing.
The flight will take place at approximately 14.30 GMT.
Parade will mark 100 years since WW1 homecoming
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
A parade and church service to mark 100 years since the homecoming of those who had served in one of the armed services during the First World War will be held on Sunday.
The date of their return was 21 May 1919 but the anniversary is being celebrated on the nearest Sunday.
Many of those returning had been in the Royal Guernsey Light Infantry (RGLI), having served in the later stages of the war.
The parade will form up and then be inspected by the Bailiff at Winston Churchill Avenue, Cambridge Park at 10:00.
After the inspection, which will include the Seigneur of Sark as part of the inspection party, the parade will march to the town church to join the Sunday morning service at 11:00.
Channel Islands weather: Rather cloudy, patchy rain later
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
It will be a rather cloudy day with the cloud thickening enough at times to give some spots of rain or drizzle later.
Generally gentle north-easterly winds.
Maximum Temperature: 10 to 13C (50 to 55F)
Four out of five nurses 'unhappy with their pay'
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
More than four out of five nurses and midwives are unhappy with their pay, according to a report.
The work completed by The Inspiring Leaders Network on behalf of the States found that the strategic approach to pay and reward is not working in the way intended.
The report states that the the current system is no longer fit for purpose and doesn't have the confidence of employees.
This week members of the Royal College of Nursing voiced their anger at a lack of progress on pay progression.
The States committee behind pay negotiations, Policy and Resources, said the next pay negotiations are scheduled for 25 June, although officials are trying to find an earlier available date.
Five men to be sentenced for raping woman
BBC Radio Jersey
Five men who pleaded guilty to raping a woman in Jersey will be sentenced in the Royal Court later.
Oprea Dobre, Florin Calin, Dorel Diaconu and brothers Marius and Alexandru Dobrin each admitted two counts of rape.
The men - aged between 18 and 24 and all from Romania - will be sentenced later today.