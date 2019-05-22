Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Summary

  1. Updates from Wednesday 22 May 2019

  3. States faces questions over island transport links

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Transport links to Guernsey and what is being done to monitor them tops the agenda in questions to the States later.

    Condor
    Copyright: BBC

    Deputy John Gollop will ask the Committee for Economic Development what they, Policy and Resources and Condor are doing to ensure satisfactory levels of service to the island.

    Mr Gollop will also ask why the committee is no longer giving resources to investigating a runway extension, and what it's doing to support the tourism and hospitality sectors.

    The Committee for Employment and Social Security will also be asked why it hasn't updated the Assembly on progress relating to the reinstatement of the former Reciprocal Health Agreement.

    The UK Government ended a reciprocal health agreement with Guernsey in 2009, saying it was not cost-effective.

    It means anyone travelling from Guernsey to the UK or the reverse has to pay the full cost of any healthcare needed.

  4. No confidence vote planned for pay board

    BBC Radio Jersey

    A Jersey deputy has called for a vote of no confidence in the board that oversees public workers' pay.

    Teachers in the National Education Union are striking this week, in an ongoing dispute with the States Employment Board (SEB) over their latest pay offer.

    Teachers' strike last month
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Jersey's teachers also went on strike in March

    Head teachers and deputy head teachers have accepted the three-year pay offer negotiated with the island's government

    The SEB said it will make a better offer to teachers next month.

    Deputy Geoff Southern's vote of no confidence in the board is due to be debated on 4 June.

    The strikes are still going ahead today and tomorrow.

  5. Channel Islands weather: Fine and dry

    BBC Weather

    It will be dry and fine, with largely sunny skies and light winds, and perhaps just a little cloud developing.

    Guernsey

    weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Jersey

    weather
    Copyright: BBC
