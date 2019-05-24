Live
Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Summary
- Parents getting financial support during teacher strikes
- Guernsey States agree to spend up to £1.5m on harbour future
- Plan to encourage more skilled workers to move to Jersey
- Updates from Friday 24 May 2019
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
States agree to spend up to £1.5m on harbour future
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's States members have agreed to spend a total of up to £1.5m investigating the island's future harbour requirements.
The work is expected to take 18 months and will be led by the States' Trading and Supervisory Board.
For the time being, Longue Hougue South remains the preferred option for the tipping of construction and demolition waste.
Plan to encourage more skilled workers to move to Jersey
BBC Radio Jersey
The States has outlined plans to encourage more skilled workers to move to the island.
Jersey is facing a shortage of essential workers such as nurses and social workers.
A new report suggests the States could offer short-term accommodation for six to nine months to some workers.
There's also a possibility of leasing long-term accommodation at an affordable rate.
Parents getting financial support during teacher strikes
BBC Radio Jersey
Parents in Jersey have been offered some financial support to cover the cost of childcare during the teachers' strikes.
Centre Point Trust, which looks after children when they're not at school, has been offering discounted rates to parents who are stuck because of the ongoing action.
It's Head of Playcare, Rob Crawford said it's been inundated since the strikes were announced but is doing its best to help parents.
Weather: A good deal of sunshine with some patchy cloud
BBC Weather
A fine day with light winds and a good deal of sunshine.
Some patchy cloud is likely to develop this afternoon, while there is a risk of an isolated shower moving in from the north too.
Highs of 15C (59F).
Jersey:
Guernsey: