Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

  1. Parents getting financial support during teacher strikes
  2. Guernsey States agree to spend up to £1.5m on harbour future
  3. Plan to encourage more skilled workers to move to Jersey
  1. States agree to spend up to £1.5m on harbour future

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Guernsey's States members have agreed to spend a total of up to £1.5m investigating the island's future harbour requirements.

    The work is expected to take 18 months and will be led by the States' Trading and Supervisory Board.

    For the time being, Longue Hougue South remains the preferred option for the tipping of construction and demolition waste.

    Longue Hougue
    Copyright: States of Guernsey

  2. Plan to encourage more skilled workers to move to Jersey

    BBC Radio Jersey

    The States has outlined plans to encourage more skilled workers to move to the island.

    Jersey is facing a shortage of essential workers such as nurses and social workers.

    A new report suggests the States could offer short-term accommodation for six to nine months to some workers.

    There's also a possibility of leasing long-term accommodation at an affordable rate.

    construction workers
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Parents getting financial support during teacher strikes

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Parents in Jersey have been offered some financial support to cover the cost of childcare during the teachers' strikes.

    Centre Point Trust, which looks after children when they're not at school, has been offering discounted rates to parents who are stuck because of the ongoing action.

    It's Head of Playcare, Rob Crawford said it's been inundated since the strikes were announced but is doing its best to help parents.

    strike
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: There have been a number of teacher strikes in Jersey as part of an ongoing pay row
    Quote Message: At the end of the day we're here to support the working parents so we have had some free places that we've given to the parents that really can't afford to send their child here. We've given discounted rates as well. We've also helped out if parents are at a loose end with children who aren't registered with us. from Rob Crawford Centre Point Trust
    Rob CrawfordCentre Point Trust

  4. Weather: A good deal of sunshine with some patchy cloud

    BBC Weather

    A fine day with light winds and a good deal of sunshine.

    Some patchy cloud is likely to develop this afternoon, while there is a risk of an isolated shower moving in from the north too.

    Highs of 15C (59F).

    Jersey:

    Jersey weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Guernsey:

    Guernsey weather
    Copyright: BBC
