Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 28 May 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Guernsey's food waste powers 200 homes

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Food waste in Guernsey is powering about 200 homes in the English town of Warminster.

    For the last five months, leftover food from the island has been exported to a plant called Malaby Biogas, which turns food waste into electricity.

    The process which uses anaerobic digesters and provides fertiliser to local businesses is almost carbon negative according to its owner Thomas Minter.

Back to top