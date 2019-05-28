Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Food waste in Guernsey is powering about 200 homes in the English town of Warminster. For the last five months, leftover food from the island has been exported to a plant called Malaby Biogas, which turns food waste into electricity. The process which uses anaerobic digesters and provides fertiliser to local businesses is almost carbon negative according to its owner Thomas Minter.
Guernsey's food waste powers 200 homes
