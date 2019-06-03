Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The States Employment Board is to meet later and discuss progress made in resolving the ongoing pay dispute with Jersey teachers.
Richard Buchanan, the Connétable of St. Ouen, said the meeting was "likely" to result in a fresh offer "along similar lines" to
the offer made to civil servants on 24 May.
This would entail a
higher offer, in exchange for "sustainable savings and efficiencies" that Mr Buchanan claimed would "improve educational" outcomes in Jersey.
Quote Message: We are inviting teachers and their unions to work with us to identify those efficiencies which, can then be shared with teachers from 1 January 2020. As well as resolving the pay dispute and ending disruption to education, we intend that this collaborative approach, involving teachers and unions at every step of the way, will help build trust and reinforce the value that we all place in our teachers. from Richard Buchanan Connétable, St. Ouen
We are inviting teachers and their unions to work with us to identify those efficiencies which, can then be shared with teachers from 1 January 2020. As well as resolving the pay dispute and ending disruption to education, we intend that this collaborative approach, involving teachers and unions at every step of the way, will help build trust and reinforce the value that we all place in our teachers.
Disability and inclusion strategy falling behind
Simon Fairclough
Guernsey Political Reporter
The latest report into Guernsey's disability and inclusion strategy shows that it is failing to meet targets in all but one area.
The strategy is not enshrined in law, however the employment and social security committee says it is determined to get proposals to the States by June 2020.
The only area deemed to be on course is 'information and awareness raising', whilst five other areas, including a framework for people with learning disabilities, are seen as having slight issues or risks.
Two criteria, 'disability discrimination legislation' and 'equality and rights organisation', have been shown to have significant issues.
A final area, work to get Guernsey signed up to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, has not even begun yet.
'Female runner assaulted by cyclist'
Adam Durbin
BBC News Online
Police are appealing for information after a female runner was assaulted by a cyclist in Jersey.
It happened on Friday in the area of Rue de la Retraite at about 12:15.
The woman was
running along the road when she was assaulted by a man on a bicycle. He was described as being in his late teens or early 20s and was wearing
a navy and mint green hoodie.
Teachers at 'breaking point' over pay
BBC Radio Jersey
The leaders of a Jersey teachers union say their pay negotiations are now at 'breaking point'.
The National Education Union has already carried out eight days of strikes, warning there could be more if the States fail to offer more money.
The regional secretary of the organisation, Ian Stevenson, said they had given the States Employment Board until 31 May to accept a deal discussed on the 17 May, or face the possibility of more strikes.
Mr Stevenson says the board has rejected any proposals from the union without offering any new suggestions, simply trying to dictate the terms of any settlement.
Union members will meet Tuesday to discuss the way forward before leaders meet the board again on Wednesday.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Jersey side get win and loss in cup
Parishes of Jersey suffer mixed results in their first tournament as they lose 1-0 to Yorkshire but beat Chagos Islands 9-2.Read more
Government 'likely to authorise' new pay offer
The States Employment Board is to meet later and discuss progress made in resolving the ongoing pay dispute with Jersey teachers.
Richard Buchanan, the Connétable of St. Ouen, said the meeting was "likely" to result in a fresh offer "along similar lines" to the offer made to civil servants on 24 May.
This would entail a higher offer, in exchange for "sustainable savings and efficiencies" that Mr Buchanan claimed would "improve educational" outcomes in Jersey.
Disability and inclusion strategy falling behind
Simon Fairclough
Guernsey Political Reporter
The latest report into Guernsey's disability and inclusion strategy shows that it is failing to meet targets in all but one area.
The strategy is not enshrined in law, however the employment and social security committee says it is determined to get proposals to the States by June 2020.
The only area deemed to be on course is 'information and awareness raising', whilst five other areas, including a framework for people with learning disabilities, are seen as having slight issues or risks.
Two criteria, 'disability discrimination legislation' and 'equality and rights organisation', have been shown to have significant issues.
A final area, work to get Guernsey signed up to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, has not even begun yet.
'Female runner assaulted by cyclist'
Adam Durbin
BBC News Online
Police are appealing for information after a female runner was assaulted by a cyclist in Jersey.
It happened on Friday in the area of Rue de la Retraite at about 12:15.
The woman was running along the road when she was assaulted by a man on a bicycle. He was described as being in his late teens or early 20s and was wearing a navy and mint green hoodie.
Teachers at 'breaking point' over pay
BBC Radio Jersey
The leaders of a Jersey teachers union say their pay negotiations are now at 'breaking point'.
The National Education Union has already carried out eight days of strikes, warning there could be more if the States fail to offer more money.
The regional secretary of the organisation, Ian Stevenson, said they had given the States Employment Board until 31 May to accept a deal discussed on the 17 May, or face the possibility of more strikes.
Mr Stevenson says the board has rejected any proposals from the union without offering any new suggestions, simply trying to dictate the terms of any settlement.
Union members will meet Tuesday to discuss the way forward before leaders meet the board again on Wednesday.