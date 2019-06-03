Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The latest report into Guernsey's disability and inclusion strategy shows that it is failing to meet targets in all but one area.

The strategy is not enshrined in law, however the employment and social security committee says it is determined to get proposals to the States by June 2020.

The only area deemed to be on course is 'information and awareness raising', whilst five other areas, including a framework for people with learning disabilities, are seen as having slight issues or risks.

Two criteria, 'disability discrimination legislation' and 'equality and rights organisation', have been shown to have significant issues.

A final area, work to get Guernsey signed up to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, has not even begun yet.