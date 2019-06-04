Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Drinking water in Guernsey has a 99.9% quality rate and meets all UK and European standards, according to Guernsey Water.

The utility says the island's water underwent nearly 7,000 individual tests last year.

Water samples are taken from treatment works, reservoirs, the forest water tower and selected homes and are tested against three benchmarks.

Guernsey Water says its high pass rate is a tribute to its staff and their expertise.

In 2017, the pass rate was 99.8%.