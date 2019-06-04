Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
- Seven arrested over assault
- Police reveal key evidence in St Ouen murder conviction
- Updates from Tuesday 4 June 2019
Guernsey water quality rate at 99.9%
Miranda Griffin
BBC Radio Guernsey
Drinking water in Guernsey has a 99.9% quality rate and meets all UK and European standards, according to Guernsey Water.
The utility says the island's water underwent nearly 7,000 individual tests last year.
Water samples are taken from treatment works, reservoirs, the forest water tower and selected homes and are tested against three benchmarks.
Guernsey Water says its high pass rate is a tribute to its staff and their expertise.
In 2017, the pass rate was 99.8%.
Seven arrested for assault and drug offences
Adam Durbin
BBC News Online
Guernsey Police are investigating an assault that took place in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Seven people have been arrested for alleged involvement in an incident where a man sustained facial injuries and required hospital treatment. He was discharged later in the day.
According to a police spokesperson, some of the people arrested are also under investigation for drug related offences.
Everyone who was arrested has been released on bail while police continue with their inquiries.
Police reveal key evidence in murder conviction
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey police say mobile phone data and CCTV footage provided critical evidence against a man who has been sentenced to life in prison for murder.
Jamie Lee Warn killed Shoshonna Besenye in 2018, hid her body in the boot of her car and then abandoned it on a beach in St Ouen.
The lead investigator, Acting Ch Insp Craig Jackson, says the 55-year-old went to "considerable lengths" to cover his tracks and avoid detection.