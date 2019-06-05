Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

Members of a Jersey teaching union will go on strike again in a continuing dispute over pay.

The National Education Union met on Tuesday night in the town hall, after the chief minister announced a new pay offer.

The idea was for teachers to help make savings in the classroom which would then be shared between them.

Senator John Le Fondre believed they could save at least 1.6% of the annual wages budget following a review of the education system.

He said the deal "provides additional benefits to teachers while maintaining financial responsibility".

Teachers would then get back half of what they'd helped to save.

Union leaders described the offer as "derisory" and said a pay rise for teachers shouldn't depend on making cuts to young people's education, especially when the States have committed to putting children first.

No dates have yet been announced for further strikes.