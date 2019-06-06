Live
Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Summary
- Number of incidents using force double at Guernsey prison
- Updates from Thursday 6 June 2019
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Teachers union temporarily calls off further strike action
BBC Radio Jersey
Members of a teachers union say there has been "quite rapid progress" in its pay negotiations with the States and it has temporarily put off calling further strikes.
The National Education Union met on Tuesday and dismissed the latest offer from the States as "insulting".
The plan was for teachers to share the benefits of any savings that could be made in the education system.
But union leader, Ian Stevenson says there has been a productive meeting with the States Employment Board which could lead to an agreement on Friday.
He had intended to give notice of further strikes later, but will now wait and see if that agreement is made.
If it isn't, then he will give notification of further strikes.
Weather: Plenty of sunshine ahead
BBC Weather
A fine day for most with plenty of sunshine and only the outside chance of a shower.
There will be a gentle southerly breeze too.
Highs of 16C (61F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
LiveLiveChannel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel IslandsFollow
Number of incidents using force double at Guernsey prison
Edward Rowe
BBC Radio Guernsey
The number of incidents in which force was used at Guernsey's prison doubled last year - compared to 2017.
There were 61 incidents at Les Nicolles which required staff to use force on the prisoners in 2018, with the most common reason being non-compliance with the rules.
Other notable categories include verbal arguments, intervening to prevent self harm and fights with another prisoner.
The figures have been released in the prison's latest annual report which also noted some positive developments within the prison including the beginning of the new community workshop and installing computer terminals in all cells to be used under supervision.
The prison also had a slightly higher population in 2018 with an average of 100 prisoners.