Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Twenty people from outside the EU have so far been given a time-limited work permit - allowing them to work in Jersey's hospitality industry for nine months.

The Jersey Hospitality Association says a further ten applications were being considered at the end of May.

Candidates have to pass police checks and have at least two years of relevant experience to be granted one of the 150 permits, which were announced earlier this year by the Home Affairs Minister.

Constable Len Norman says businesses also have to provide accommodation for their new staff - who have to leave for at least three months before being allowed to return.