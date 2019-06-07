Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  Updates from Friday 7 June 2019

  1. Non-EU hospitality work permits given to 20 people

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Twenty people from outside the EU have so far been given a time-limited work permit - allowing them to work in Jersey's hospitality industry for nine months.

    The Jersey Hospitality Association says a further ten applications were being considered at the end of May.

    Candidates have to pass police checks and have at least two years of relevant experience to be granted one of the 150 permits, which were announced earlier this year by the Home Affairs Minister.

    Constable Len Norman says businesses also have to provide accommodation for their new staff - who have to leave for at least three months before being allowed to return.

  2. Weather: Mixture of sunny spells and showers

    BBC Weather

    Early rain will soon clear north to leave a mix of sunny spells and heavy - potentially thundery - showers.

    It will become very windy later in the day.

    Highs of 15C (59F).

    Jersey:

    Jersey weather
    Guernsey:

    Guernsey weather
