Channel Islands Live: 13 June

A yachtsman was rescued after being knocked unconscious when he was hit by his yacht's boom, the RNLI has said.

The St Helier inshore lifeboat was paged at about 13:00 on Monday.

The yacht had drifted into a rocky area north of the Demie de Pas lighthouse where it was seen by a fishing boat - which decided to investigate.

On arrival, the yachtsman was "semi-conscious and barely coherent", the RNLI added.

He was treated on the yacht before being taken to St Helier harbour where an ambulance crew was waiting.