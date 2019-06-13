Channel Islands Live: 13 June

A yachtsman was rescued after being knocked unconscious when he was hit by his yacht's boom, the RNLI has said. The St Helier inshore lifeboat was paged at about 13:00 on Monday. The yacht had drifted into a rocky area north of the Demie de Pas lighthouse where it was seen by a fishing boat - which decided to investigate. On arrival, the yachtsman was "semi-conscious and barely coherent", the RNLI added. He was treated on the yacht before being taken to St Helier harbour where an ambulance crew was waiting.
Yachtsman rescued after being knocked unconscious
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
