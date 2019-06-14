Channel Islands Live: 14 April

Victor Hugo's former home will feature on Guernsey Post's latest set of stamps.

Hauteville House in St Peter Port has recently undergone an extensive restoration project, and three of the stamps will show the renovated building.

The poet, novelist and politician bought Hauteville House in 1856 after being exiled from France for opposing Napoleon III in 1851.

He spent 14 years in Guernsey, where he wrote some of his famous masterpieces, including Les Miserables.

PARIS MUSÉES / JEAN-CHRISTOPHE GODET Copyright: PARIS MUSÉES / JEAN-CHRISTOPHE GODET The Look-out, pictured before (left) and after restoration, was where Hugo wrote some of his masterpieces Image caption: The Look-out, pictured before (left) and after restoration, was where Hugo wrote some of his masterpieces

The House itself will feature as the 80p stamp.

The renovations to the Red Room on the first floor which is decorated with red satin walls and an intricately designed ceiling will feature on the £1.59 stamp.

And the Look-out on the third floor, with panoramic views of the sea, will feature as the 98p stamp.

The stamps will be available to pre-order from 1 July.