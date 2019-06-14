Channel Islands Live: 14 April

The poet, novelist and politician bought Hauteville House in 1856 after being exiled from France for opposing Napoleon III in 1851.
He spent 14 years in Guernsey, where he wrote some of his famous masterpieces, including Les Miserables.
The House itself will feature as the 80p stamp.
The renovations to the Red Room on the first floor which is decorated with red satin walls and an intricately designed ceiling will feature on the £1.59 stamp.
And the Look-out on the third floor, with panoramic views of the sea, will feature as the 98p stamp.
The stamps will be available to pre-order from 1 July.
Passengers reassured about airport staff shortages
BBC Radio Guernsey
BBCCopyright: BBC
Passengers are being reassured there are no safety issues at Guernsey Airport following shortages in ground staff.
The airport has received complaints about delays resulting from shortages in security staff and baggage handlers.
Colin Le Ray, General Manager of Ports, says a second baggage handler will be in place from this weekend.
Quote Message: We've investigated a few reports that have been passed to us and there's nothing in those reports that we consider to be unsafe...but there have been delays, there have been some challenges, I think, in the last two or three weeks, particularly on Saturdays and Sundays. We genuinely think that, from this weekend onwards, that situation will begin to improve." from Colin Le Ray General Manager of Ports
We've investigated a few reports that have been passed to us and there's nothing in those reports that we consider to be unsafe...but there have been delays, there have been some challenges, I think, in the last two or three weeks, particularly on Saturdays and Sundays. We genuinely think that, from this weekend onwards, that situation will begin to improve."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Victor Hugo house to feature on new set of stamps
BBC Radio Guernsey
Victor Hugo's former home will feature on Guernsey Post's latest set of stamps.
Hauteville House in St Peter Port has recently undergone an extensive restoration project, and three of the stamps will show the renovated building.
The poet, novelist and politician bought Hauteville House in 1856 after being exiled from France for opposing Napoleon III in 1851.
He spent 14 years in Guernsey, where he wrote some of his famous masterpieces, including Les Miserables.
The House itself will feature as the 80p stamp.
The renovations to the Red Room on the first floor which is decorated with red satin walls and an intricately designed ceiling will feature on the £1.59 stamp.
And the Look-out on the third floor, with panoramic views of the sea, will feature as the 98p stamp.
The stamps will be available to pre-order from 1 July.
Passengers reassured about airport staff shortages
BBC Radio Guernsey
Passengers are being reassured there are no safety issues at Guernsey Airport following shortages in ground staff.
The airport has received complaints about delays resulting from shortages in security staff and baggage handlers.
Colin Le Ray, General Manager of Ports, says a second baggage handler will be in place from this weekend.