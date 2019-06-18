Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
- Updates from Tuesday 18 June 2019
- Thunderstorms expected across islands in next 24 hours
- Jersey's Tamba Park won't be reopening in current format
Weather: Showery rain and gentle winds expected
Showery rain will move in from the south later but there will still be drier interludes.
A generally cloudy day with gentle winds.
Highs of 19C (66F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Victor Hugo's Toilers of the Sea film plans need funding
One of the people behind plans to film an adaptation of Victor Hugo's novel, Toilers of the Sea, says there's great enthusiasm for shooting it in Guernsey but more funding is still needed.
A group of filmmakers has already been to the island to scout locations for the £10m feature film.
Speaking to the Guernsey Chamber of Commerce about the project, producer, David Shanks says some members have already backed the plans but more support is needed.
"Lots of enthusiasm but that's yet to be translated into hard cash," he said.
"Generally, I think if we could ride this momentum of goodwill, we’ll be alright."
Jersey's Tamba Park won't be reopening in current format
The owner of Jersey's Tamba Park says it won't be reopening in its current format.
The children's dinosaur park has been closed for refurbishment since the half term holidays in May.
Jonathan Ruff refused to say what it would be turning into but said there would be more information in a few weeks.
He said he was not applying to the planning department for a change of use.
Thunderstorms expected across islands in next 24 hours
Hayley Westcott
