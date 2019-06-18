Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

One of the people behind plans to film an adaptation of Victor Hugo's novel, Toilers of the Sea, says there's great enthusiasm for shooting it in Guernsey but more funding is still needed.

A group of filmmakers has already been to the island to scout locations for the £10m feature film.

Speaking to the Guernsey Chamber of Commerce about the project, producer, David Shanks says some members have already backed the plans but more support is needed.

"Lots of enthusiasm but that's yet to be translated into hard cash," he said.

"Generally, I think if we could ride this momentum of goodwill, we’ll be alright."