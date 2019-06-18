Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

  1. Updates from Tuesday 18 June 2019
  2. Thunderstorms expected across islands in next 24 hours
  3. Jersey's Tamba Park won't be reopening in current format

  1. Weather: Showery rain and gentle winds expected

    BBC Weather

    Showery rain will move in from the south later but there will still be drier interludes.

    A generally cloudy day with gentle winds.

    Highs of 19C (66F).

    Jersey:

    Guernsey:

  2. Victor Hugo's Toilers of the Sea film plans need funding

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    One of the people behind plans to film an adaptation of Victor Hugo's novel, Toilers of the Sea, says there's great enthusiasm for shooting it in Guernsey but more funding is still needed.

    A group of filmmakers has already been to the island to scout locations for the £10m feature film.

    Speaking to the Guernsey Chamber of Commerce about the project, producer, David Shanks says some members have already backed the plans but more support is needed.

    "Lots of enthusiasm but that's yet to be translated into hard cash," he said.

    "Generally, I think if we could ride this momentum of goodwill, we’ll be alright."

    Victor Hugo in his writing room, and on the balcony of his Guernsey home in 1868
    Image caption: Victor Hugo in his writing room, and on the balcony of his Guernsey home in 1868

  3. Jersey's Tamba Park won't be reopening in current format

    BBC Radio Jersey

    The owner of Jersey's Tamba Park says it won't be reopening in its current format.

    The children's dinosaur park has been closed for refurbishment since the half term holidays in May.

    Jonathan Ruff refused to say what it would be turning into but said there would be more information in a few weeks.

    He said he was not applying to the planning department for a change of use.

    Tamba Park
  4. Thunderstorms expected across islands in next 24 hours

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Thunder warning
