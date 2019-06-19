Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Updates from Wednesday 19 June 2019

  1. Weather: Mainly cloudy with mist and fog

    BBC Weather

    Weather map
    Copyright: BBC

    It will be a mainly cloudy morning with mist and fog patches.

    There will be occasional showers, perhaps heavy and thundery, turning to prolonged periods of rain.

    It will clear by late afternoon with sunny spells developing.

    Maximum temperature: 17C (63F).

  3. Sark on the hunt for a new Seneschal

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Sark is looking for a new Seneschal.

    It's the most senior job in the island's government, and residents of Sark are being invited to apply.

    The equivalent of Guernsey's Bailiff, the Seneschal oversees both civil and criminal court proceedings in Sark's government.

    Sark flag
    Copyright: Getty Images

    There's been a Seneschal on the island since Queen Elizabeth I was on the throne in the 1500s.

    The job description comes with strict requirements, including the need for decisiveness, integrity, independence of mind, a commitment to justice, fair treatment and ability to maintain authority when challenged.

    Sark
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Current Seneschal Jeremy La Trobe Bateman has to retire at the age of 65, although under Sark Law he can reapply for a further five-year term.

    Applications must be in by Monday 1 July.

