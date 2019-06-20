Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey deputies are spearheading a move to improve the accountability of top civil servants.

The island's most senior government officials will now be working across committees and there is a concern from some politicians that this may lead to a lack of accountability.

The plan, from deputies Michelle Le Clerc and Heidi Soulsby, would see a clearer explanation of what it means to be accountable to a committee.

It would also see formal mechanisms for principal committees to provide feedback on the performance of senior roles.

Despite this, the plan does not override the Policy and Resources Committee's responsibility to act in the role of the States as employer.

The plans will be debated next week as part of an update to the government's overarching plan.