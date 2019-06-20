Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
- Updates from Thursday 20 June 2019
- Row over farming company's housing plans
- Deputies work to improve accountability of civil servants
Deputies work to improve accountability of civil servants
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey deputies are spearheading a move to improve the accountability of top civil servants.
The island's most senior government officials will now be working across committees and there is a concern from some politicians that this may lead to a lack of accountability.
The plan, from deputies Michelle Le Clerc and Heidi Soulsby, would see a clearer explanation of what it means to be accountable to a committee.
It would also see formal mechanisms for principal committees to provide feedback on the performance of senior roles.
Despite this, the plan does not override the Policy and Resources Committee's responsibility to act in the role of the States as employer.
The plans will be debated next week as part of an update to the government's overarching plan.
Row over farming company's housing plans
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey farming company claims it's struggling to provide housing to all its workers because of planning constraints.
The Jersey Royal Company wanted to build four three-bedroom units with car parking for staff on West Point farm in St Ouen.
It was rejected by the planning committee last year, because the site is on protected land in Jersey's green zone.
The company has now complained against planning authorities over the way they dealt with the application.
The owners said they had been met with constant resistance when trying to provide a better quality of life for staff.
Planning officials said they had been consistent in dealing with planning applications in the green zone, and this one was in an area with many constraints.