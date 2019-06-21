Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Updates from Friday 21 June 2019

  1. First presidential election in eight years

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Alderney residents will vote on Saturday in the first presidential election for eight years.

    Two candidates will go head to head in the polls; they are William Tate and Jack William Gates.

    Chief Executive of the States of Alderney, Andrew Muter, said it's now time for the public to decide.

  2. Channel Islands weather: Sunshine and light winds

    BBC Weather

    It will be dry and fine today, with light winds and a good deal of sunshine, although it will feel rather cool.

    Just a few clouds may develop this afternoon.

    Dry with largely clear skies and light winds tonight, and some patchy mist may also develop.

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

  3. More information needed for population policy

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Jersey's chief minister has said it's important to have all the relevant information in place, before setting a new population policy.

    It comes as new figures estimating the island's population at the end of 2018 are due to be published this morning.

    The most recent population estimate for the end of 2017 suggested more than 105,000 people live in Jersey.

    Senator John Le Fondré has said a draft population policy should be announced in September or October, before a States debate next spring.

