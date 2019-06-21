Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Alderney residents will vote on Saturday in the first presidential election for eight years. Two candidates will go head to head in the polls; they are William Tate and Jack William Gates. Chief Executive of the States of Alderney, Andrew Muter, said it's now time for the public to decide.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
First presidential election in eight years
BBC Radio Guernsey
Alderney residents will vote on Saturday in the first presidential election for eight years.
Two candidates will go head to head in the polls; they are William Tate and Jack William Gates.
Chief Executive of the States of Alderney, Andrew Muter, said it's now time for the public to decide.
Channel Islands weather: Sunshine and light winds
BBC Weather
It will be dry and fine today, with light winds and a good deal of sunshine, although it will feel rather cool.
Just a few clouds may develop this afternoon.
Dry with largely clear skies and light winds tonight, and some patchy mist may also develop.
More information needed for population policy
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's chief minister has said it's important to have all the relevant information in place, before setting a new population policy.
It comes as new figures estimating the island's population at the end of 2018 are due to be published this morning.
The most recent population estimate for the end of 2017 suggested more than 105,000 people live in Jersey.
Senator John Le Fondré has said a draft population policy should be announced in September or October, before a States debate next spring.