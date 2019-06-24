Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A rather wet Monday as showers move across the area, merging into more persistent bands of rain at times, with the chance of a few thunderstorms as well. Maximum temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 63F).
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
CI weather: A wet day with chance of thunderstorms
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
A rather wet Monday as showers move across the area, merging into more persistent bands of rain at times, with the chance of a few thunderstorms as well.
Maximum temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 63F).