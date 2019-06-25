Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

People who want to collect seaweed from Jersey's shores to use commercially might soon have to get a licence first.

The environment minister is considering new laws to govern how people use various kinds of weed.

At the moment, some companies use it for products such as food and body care products, as well as farming.

Deputy Jon Young said he hoped the new laws would keep Jersey's seaweed levels sustainable.

In the meantime, a trial is under way to see if an algae that blooms in Jersey in the summer months can be turned into compost.

The States said officers were piloting a scheme to tackle the build-up of sea lettuce, a common edible green algae, which can build up in large clumps and release a foul smell. It is due to continue throughout the summer.