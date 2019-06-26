Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
Updates from Wednesday 26 June 2019
- Consumer body unhappy with Flybe over luggage charges
- Fort swimming pool to be demolished in £2.5m of works
Car 'extensively damaged' in St Peter Port
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey Police are asking for witnesses after a car was damaged in St Peter Port in the early hours of Tuesday
Officers said extensive damage was caused to a silver Volkswagen Touran which was parked at Clairval Estate.
Anyone has any information is asked to contact police on 725111.
Consumer body unhappy with Flybe over luggage charges
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's Consumer Council says it is unhappy that airline Flybe has not fully acted on promises made months ago to improve how it enforced its hand luggage policy.
It said lots of passengers have complained after being told hand luggage which fitted the airline's measuring device at one airport was described as too big on the way back.
The council met Flybe bosses in March to raise islanders' concerns that they were being charged extra fees unfairly.
Flybe's standard free cabin baggage allowance is an item measuring 55cm by 35cm by 20cm. Passengers can also carry a "smaller under-seat item such as a laptop or a handbag". Both items must weigh no more than 10kg combined.
However, the company has been accused of being "inconsistent" in how it implemented its rules, resulting in some passengers having to pay £50 to place luggage in the hold on the return trip.
Council chairman Carl Walker said he was disappointed passengers were still complaining months after the meeting with airline bosses.
Flybe said all its measuring sizers fitted the stated dimensions of what was outlined on its website.
With regards to Jersey Airport, the airline also said it was working with staff to manage the current situation better and further messaging would be put up shortly to remind passengers of the charges involved for oversized cabin bags.
CI weather: Cloud clearing before a windy but warm day
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
A mix of sunny spells, a fair amount of cloud and the chance of some occasional showers on Wednesday morning but a drier afternoon with sunshine.
A windy and warm day with a fresh north-easterly wind.
Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).
Fort swimming pool to be demolished in £2.5m of works
BBC Radio Jersey
More than £2.5m is to be spent demolishing the swimming pool at Fort Regent, Jersey States says.
The work is due to start at the end of July and take about nine months to complete.
It follows health and safety concerns after years of weather-related damage and vandalism.
Infrastructure Minister Kevin Lewis has approved the demolition, including removing the pool tank and a basement plant room, which has been closed since 2004.
The States said that winds had lifted and removed several sections of the roof and outer cladding over recent years. A "significant amount of asbestos" also had to be removed in accordance with stringent guidelines, it added.
The total cost of the project was £2,697,000, the States said.