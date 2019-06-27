Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A Premier Inn hotel is being built in Guernsey.

The budget chain has planning permission for a 100-bed hotel as part of a £35m development at Admiral Park by Comprop.

Work to demolish Sydney Vane House is due to begin in the next few weeks, with the development expected to be completed by December 2021.

As well as the hotel, the development includes "state of the art" office space, a restaurant, and a 384-space multi-storey car park.

Comprop, which also built the Waitrose and B&Q buildings on the same site, said that this latest project uses two-thirds of the remaining land on the Admiral Park site.

Local company JW Rihoy has been given the building contract.