Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Thursday 27 June 2019
  2. Premier Inn to be built in Guernsey

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  2. Premier Inn to be built in Guernsey

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    A Premier Inn hotel is being built in Guernsey.

    The budget chain has planning permission for a 100-bed hotel as part of a £35m development at Admiral Park by Comprop.

    Work to demolish Sydney Vane House is due to begin in the next few weeks, with the development expected to be completed by December 2021.

    Sydney Vane House
    Copyright: BBC

    As well as the hotel, the development includes "state of the art" office space, a restaurant, and a 384-space multi-storey car park.

    Comprop, which also built the Waitrose and B&Q buildings on the same site, said that this latest project uses two-thirds of the remaining land on the Admiral Park site.

    Local company JW Rihoy has been given the building contract.

Back to top