Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

- Updates from Friday 28 June 2019
- Teen in 'stable condition' after baseball bat fight
- Guernsey 'needs more taxi drivers to run adequate service'
- Former civil servant defends new company's travel spending
Winds of force seven expected across islands
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Jersey Met has issued an orange warning for wind.
Guernsey cannabis smuggler sentenced
A British man is jailed for seven years for importing 20 kg of cannabis to Guernsey.Read more
Driver arrested after early morning crash in St Peter Port
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey Police said there were three people in the car involved in the crash in St Jacques at 02:30 on Friday.
All three were treated for minor injuries and the driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
Three damaged vehicles were removed from the scene.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and encourage anyone with information to contact them on 725111.
Former civil servant defends new company's travel spending
BBC Radio Jersey
The former Jersey civil servant, Mike King has defended the organisation that he now works for, after it was accused of spending thousands of pounds of taxpayers' money on overseas travel.
Mr King resigned from his role at Jersey's Economic Development Department in January 2017 - after it emerged he and a colleague had spent £13,000 of taxpayers' money on business class flights to a mining conference in Cape Town.
He later apologised, describing the situation as "an error of judgement".
He is the now the managing director of the Cornwall Development Company - an organisation owned by Cornwall Council.
A freedom of information request revealed it has made 46 overseas trips - to places such as the US, New Zealand and Singapore - in the past four years but critics claim there is no evidence to support any positive results.
Guernsey 'needs more taxi drivers to run adequate service'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey needs at least 50 more taxi drivers to offer an adequate service across the week and at peak times, according to the head of a group of Guernsey taxi drivers.
Leon Gallienne, from the Taxi Drivers Federation, says unsocial hours and dealing with the occasional difficult customer might be to blame for fewer new drivers coming forward.
He says it's something he's going to try to put right.
Channel Islands weather: Dry, warm and windy
BBC Weather
A windy day ahead but there will also be plenty of sunshine and blue skies.
It will remain dry and rather warm.
Highs of 27C (80F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Teen in 'stable condition' after baseball bat fight
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey teenager is in a "stable condition" at Southampton General Hospital after a fight in St Helier, police have said.
The 17-year-old boy was left with a serious head injury after the incident on Grands Vaux Road, outside Sutton Court, between 14:00 and 15:00 on Tuesday, before carrying on into nearby Whitely Close.
A 15-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of grave and criminal assault has been released on police bail.
Police said they are still searching for a baseball bat they believe was used in the assault.
Officers have appealed for witnesses.