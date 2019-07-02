Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Jersey affordable housing sparks debate on local ties

    BBC Radio Jersey

    First-time owners on a Jersey States affordable housing scheme could be able buy a home in any parish whether or not they have ties there.

    Houses
    Copyright: PA Media

    Deputy Inna Gardiner argues all families who qualify to buy their first home should be treated equally.

    She says people with links to a parish should not get priority for affordable housing schemes.

    The States is to vote on her proposals, which the Chief Minister Senator John Le Fondre is not supporting.

    He argues local connections lead to vibrant communities and encourage parishes to support housing developments.

  2. Channel Islands weather: Cloud will build

    Bee Tucker

    BBC Weather

    It will be a mild or warm Tuesday, particularly in any sunshine.

    Sunny spells in the morning are expected to give way to cloud, which is expected to build quite widely in the afternoon.

    weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Maximum Temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).

Back to top