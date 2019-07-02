Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

First-time owners on a Jersey States affordable housing scheme could be able buy a home in any parish whether or not they have ties there.

Deputy Inna Gardiner argues all families who qualify to buy their first home should be treated equally.

She says people with links to a parish should not get priority for affordable housing schemes.

The States is to vote on her proposals, which the Chief Minister Senator John Le Fondre is not supporting.

He argues local connections lead to vibrant communities and encourage parishes to support housing developments.