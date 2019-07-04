Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

  1. Sunday opening 'will not affect workers' rights'

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Jersey's Economic Development Minister says workers' rights will be protected if the States agree Sunday opening for larger shops.

    Senator Lyndon Farnham has asked the law department to bring forward changes to the regulations so about 30 larger stores can apply to open between 10:00 and 16:00 on Sundays and bank holidays.

    He says the proposal would benefit tourists as well.

    If the States agree, shops could open on a Sunday as early as late September.

    Quote Message: Over the last decade, we've seen significant improvements and protections in the employment laws for employers. It's a much more even playing field now. I'm satisfied that employer's rights are protected and are satisfactory to this." from Senator Lyndon Farnham Economic Development Minister
  2. GST 'likely' to be paid on all online shopping from 2021

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Jersey's goods and services tax (GST) is likely to be payable on all online shopping from 2021, the island's treasury minister has said.

    Currently, anything bought online that costs less than £240 is exempt from GST.

    However, Deputy Susie Pinel says improvements in customs and postal procedures mean it's become more cost effective to collect the tax on goods and services.

    She suggested the threshold for exemption may fall to £100 in the near future as well.

    Any potential changes will be announced in the government plan - a document setting out the States' budget and expenses - due to be published later this month.

  3. Panel sets 5% pay rise for Guernsey's politicians

    BBC Channel Islands News

    Guernsey's politicians are set to get a 5% payrise in the next term starting next June, following the findings of an independent panel.

    The caveat is that their pay will be frozen for the next five years, so they will receive no further pay increases until at least 2025.

  4. Channel Islands weather: Dry and fine

    BBC Weather

    Thursday will be dry with spells of sunshine. The sunshine will become increasingly hazy this morning. It will feel warm in the afternoon and it will continue fine. Gentle winds.

    Max: 22°C (72°F).

