Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey's Economic Development Minister says workers' rights will be protected if the States agree Sunday opening for larger shops.

Senator Lyndon Farnham has asked the law department to bring forward changes to the regulations so about 30 larger stores can apply to open between 10:00 and 16:00 on Sundays and bank holidays.

He says the proposal would benefit tourists as well.

If the States agree, shops could open on a Sunday as early as late September.

