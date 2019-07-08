Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Water firms pledge mutual support in new agreement
Luke Webb
BBC Radio Guernsey
Jersey's and Guernsey's water companies have pledged support and resources to each other in the event of an emergency as part of a new formal agreement.
In the agreement, Guernsey Water and Jersey Water said they both recognised that they both had a vast amount of knowledge and expertise to share across the islands, from water catchment, treatment and storage, to customer service and staff well-being.
The utilities also agreed to meet at least twice a year in order to develop both businesses through sharing knowledge and experience, as well as pledging support and resources to each other in the event of an emergency.
The agreement was signed by Guernsey Water general manager Steve Langlois and Jersey Water chief executive officer Helier Smith.
Channel Islands weather: A fine and dry day
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
Some patchy cloud around at first on Monday, but also some good spells of early sunshine.
Thereafter, expect a fine and dry day with further lengthy spells of sunshine at times. Light northeasterly winds.
Jersey's Dean wants to law change to allow female bishops
BBC Radio Jersey
The Dean of Jersey wants to change laws that govern the island's church so that it could be controlled by a female bishop.
In the UK, Anglican Canon Law was changed in 2014 to approve the appointment of women bishops but Jersey's laws still do not allow it.
The Very Reverend Mike Kierle (pictured) said now the Archbishop of Canterbury's Commission had come into being, he hoped Jersey's laws can soon be redrafted.
Maximum temperature: 23C (74F).