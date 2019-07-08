Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

  1. Jersey's Dean wants to law change to allow female bishops

    BBC Radio Jersey

    The Dean of Jersey wants to change laws that govern the island's church so that it could be controlled by a female bishop.

    In the UK, Anglican Canon Law was changed in 2014 to approve the appointment of women bishops but Jersey's laws still do not allow it.

    The Very Reverend Mike Kierle (pictured) said now the Archbishop of Canterbury's Commission had come into being, he hoped Jersey's laws can soon be redrafted.

    Very Reverend Mike Kierle
  2. Water firms pledge mutual support in new agreement

    Luke Webb

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Jersey's and Guernsey's water companies have pledged support and resources to each other in the event of an emergency as part of a new formal agreement.

    In the agreement, Guernsey Water and Jersey Water said they both recognised that they both had a vast amount of knowledge and expertise to share across the islands, from water catchment, treatment and storage, to customer service and staff well-being.

    The utilities also agreed to meet at least twice a year in order to develop both businesses through sharing knowledge and experience, as well as pledging support and resources to each other in the event of an emergency.

    The agreement was signed by Guernsey Water general manager Steve Langlois and Jersey Water chief executive officer Helier Smith.

    Water companies' websites
  3. Channel Islands weather: A fine and dry day

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    Some patchy cloud around at first on Monday, but also some good spells of early sunshine.

    CI weather
    Thereafter, expect a fine and dry day with further lengthy spells of sunshine at times. Light northeasterly winds.

    Maximum temperature: 23C (74F).

