Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Asian hornets sighted with 'newly recorded behaviour'
Aisling Finn
BBC News Online
BBCCopyright: BBC
Members of the public are being
urged to report sightings of Asian hornets having a drink at water
sources in Guernsey.
The appeal comes after as many
as 30 hornets were spotted in one hour taking a drink at a pond in Howard Davis
Park, St Helier, Jersey, on Thursday.
As well as drinking the water the insects use it to help build their hives.
The month of July was previously believed to be
a quiet period for the insect, but the recent spell of hot, dry weather has
seen an increase in their activity.
The last Guernsey sighting of an Asian hornet
was on 10 June.
While an Asian hornet sting is no
more severe than a sting from a bee or a wasp, Asian Hornets are much more
territorial and will aggressively defend their nest if they feel threatened.
If you happen to spot the insect
contact the Asian hornet team by email at asianhornet@gov.gg
or phone on 01481 234567.
Deputy to push for new maternity laws
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's social security minister is hoping to
bring in new maternity and equality laws as soon as possible, after they were
put on hold following concerns.
Deputy Judy Martin tried to introduce longer
maternity and paternity leave for new parents, as well as other changes such as separate tax
returns for married couples.
But the island's government listened to concerns from
island businesses and scrutiny panels, and ultimately asked Deputy Martin to rethink.
Now
she says she's determined the progressive laws will go ahead.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Unhealthy weight of primary school children 'a concern'
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
Unhealthy excess weight among primary school children in the Bailiwick remains a concern, new data has indicated.
The 2019 Guernsey Child Measurement Programme (GCMP) Report
shows that 17% of children in Year 1 have an overweight or obese weight status, increasing
to 29% of children in Year 5.
This is similar to findings from
previous years.
The report also shows the majority of children who have a healthy weight status in Year 1 continue to have the same status in Year 5.
Similarly, from those who have an obese weight status in Year 1, three quarters retain that weight status in Year 5, four years later.
The report has been welcomed by the Health Improvement Commission for Guernsey and Alderney.
Lucy Whitman, who leads the Healthy Weight workstream at the commission said it is working with nursery, pre-school and parent groups on areas such as "snacking, portion size and studying lunchboxes".
Quote Message: I continue to be encouraged by the high rate of participation in this important initiative. However, these results emphasise the need for concerted action to enable children to achieve or maintain a healthy weight as they grow.
I continue to be encouraged by the high rate of participation in this important initiative. However, these results emphasise the need for concerted action to enable children to achieve or maintain a healthy weight as they grow.
Quote Message: This is of fundamental importance to the future health and wellbeing of Islanders, as reducing obesity will save lives. The recent formation of the Health Improvement Commission for Guernsey and Alderney is a welcome step to supporting a healthier weight in our islands and I look forward to working with them." from Dr Nicola Brink Director of Public Health
This is of fundamental importance to the future health and wellbeing of Islanders, as reducing obesity will save lives. The recent formation of the Health Improvement Commission for Guernsey and Alderney is a welcome step to supporting a healthier weight in our islands and I look forward to working with them."
Island Plan: A chance to voice your opinion
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
Islanders have an opportunity to give their opinions on the new Island Plan, which will shape how the natural and built environment of Jersey could look over the next decade.
The first of a series of events when islanders will be able to find out about the Island Plan 2021-2030 is being held on Thursday from 13:00 to 15:30 at the Town Hall.
Islanders are encouraged to share their views on where homes should be built, plans for renewable energy, sustainable economy and how the marine environment should be protected.
Every parish will be visited and islanders have until 4 October to voice their views. The Island Plan is due to be presented to the States Assembly for debate at the end of 2020.
Quote Message: This plan is a chance to influence and shape the future and help keep Jersey a unique and special place to live. The Island Plan is at the heart of the planning system; it doesn’t just govern where buildings can and can’t be built, but determines how we will protect our natural environment and shape the island that our children will grow up in." from Deputy John Young Minister for the Environment
This plan is a chance to influence and shape the future and help keep Jersey a unique and special place to live. The Island Plan is at the heart of the planning system; it doesn’t just govern where buildings can and can’t be built, but determines how we will protect our natural environment and shape the island that our children will grow up in."
Channel Islands weather: Dry with plenty of sunshine
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Thursday will stay dry with plenty of sunshine but some fair-weather cloud will move in from the west.
It will feel warm with light winds.
Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).
BBCCopyright: BBC
Alleged incident of indecent exposure leads to arrest
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
Police are appealing for information after two incidents of indecent exposure in the men's toilets at Snow Hill.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and gross outrage of public decency.
The incidents took place on 4 July at about 11:00 and another on 9 July at about 11:45.
A man walked into the toilets and exposed himself to others using the facilities. He removed his clothes and made comments in relation to engaging in sexual acts.
During the incident on 4 July he was chased away by another man and they both ran towards Queen Street and through the precinct towards the Royal Square.
The suspect is in his 30s, approx. 5ft 9in tall, of stocky build with short dark hair and he was wearing dark blue jeans, a white t-shirt with possibly a marble effect and black trainers.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Islanders advised 'use water wisely'
Jersey's government has asked residents to restrict water usage as the island enters a drought.Read more
Unmarked fishing gear removed from harbour entrance
Asian hornets sighted with 'newly recorded behaviour'
Aisling Finn
BBC News Online
Members of the public are being urged to report sightings of Asian hornets having a drink at water sources in Guernsey.
The appeal comes after as many as 30 hornets were spotted in one hour taking a drink at a pond in Howard Davis Park, St Helier, Jersey, on Thursday.
As well as drinking the water the insects use it to help build their hives.
The month of July was previously believed to be a quiet period for the insect, but the recent spell of hot, dry weather has seen an increase in their activity.
The last Guernsey sighting of an Asian hornet was on 10 June.
While an Asian hornet sting is no more severe than a sting from a bee or a wasp, Asian Hornets are much more territorial and will aggressively defend their nest if they feel threatened.
If you happen to spot the insect contact the Asian hornet team by email at asianhornet@gov.gg or phone on 01481 234567.
Deputy to push for new maternity laws
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's social security minister is hoping to bring in new maternity and equality laws as soon as possible, after they were put on hold following concerns.
Deputy Judy Martin tried to introduce longer maternity and paternity leave for new parents, as well as other changes such as separate tax returns for married couples.
But the island's government listened to concerns from island businesses and scrutiny panels, and ultimately asked Deputy Martin to rethink.
Now she says she's determined the progressive laws will go ahead.
Unhealthy weight of primary school children 'a concern'
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
Unhealthy excess weight among primary school children in the Bailiwick remains a concern, new data has indicated.
The 2019 Guernsey Child Measurement Programme (GCMP) Report shows that 17% of children in Year 1 have an overweight or obese weight status, increasing to 29% of children in Year 5.
This is similar to findings from previous years.
The report also shows the majority of children who have a healthy weight status in Year 1 continue to have the same status in Year 5.
Similarly, from those who have an obese weight status in Year 1, three quarters retain that weight status in Year 5, four years later.
The report has been welcomed by the Health Improvement Commission for Guernsey and Alderney.
Lucy Whitman, who leads the Healthy Weight workstream at the commission said it is working with nursery, pre-school and parent groups on areas such as "snacking, portion size and studying lunchboxes".
Island Plan: A chance to voice your opinion
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
Islanders have an opportunity to give their opinions on the new Island Plan, which will shape how the natural and built environment of Jersey could look over the next decade.
The first of a series of events when islanders will be able to find out about the Island Plan 2021-2030 is being held on Thursday from 13:00 to 15:30 at the Town Hall.
Islanders are encouraged to share their views on where homes should be built, plans for renewable energy, sustainable economy and how the marine environment should be protected.
Every parish will be visited and islanders have until 4 October to voice their views. The Island Plan is due to be presented to the States Assembly for debate at the end of 2020.
Channel Islands weather: Dry with plenty of sunshine
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Thursday will stay dry with plenty of sunshine but some fair-weather cloud will move in from the west.
It will feel warm with light winds.
Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).
Alleged incident of indecent exposure leads to arrest
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
Police are appealing for information after two incidents of indecent exposure in the men's toilets at Snow Hill.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and gross outrage of public decency.
The incidents took place on 4 July at about 11:00 and another on 9 July at about 11:45.
A man walked into the toilets and exposed himself to others using the facilities. He removed his clothes and made comments in relation to engaging in sexual acts.
During the incident on 4 July he was chased away by another man and they both ran towards Queen Street and through the precinct towards the Royal Square.
The suspect is in his 30s, approx. 5ft 9in tall, of stocky build with short dark hair and he was wearing dark blue jeans, a white t-shirt with possibly a marble effect and black trainers.