Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Members of the public are being urged to report sightings of Asian hornets having a drink at water sources in Guernsey.

The appeal comes after as many as 30 hornets were spotted in one hour taking a drink at a pond in Howard Davis Park, St Helier, Jersey, on Thursday.

As well as drinking the water the insects use it to help build their hives.

The month of July was previously believed to be a quiet period for the insect, but the recent spell of hot, dry weather has seen an increase in their activity.

The last Guernsey sighting of an Asian hornet was on 10 June.

While an Asian hornet sting is no more severe than a sting from a bee or a wasp, Asian Hornets are much more territorial and will aggressively defend their nest if they feel threatened.

If you happen to spot the insect contact the Asian hornet team by email at asianhornet@gov.gg or phone on 01481 234567.