Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The Guernseyman who has been given his own speed racing TV show says it was an opportunity he could not turn down.

Zef Eisenberg added to his long list of records in May when he broke the outright sand speed record, reaching 332mph (534kph) in his Porsche 911 at Pendine Sands, South Wales.

Mr Eisenberg broke Idris Elba's flying mile record in April

Following that successes he was approached to be in his own TV series on ITV4.

He said filming for Speed Freaks has now finished and that it was an "amazing" show to make.