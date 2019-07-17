Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

The States of Jersey says there is no threat to children or animals from green sea lettuce, despite concerns raised by an environmental scientist.

There are reports that the deaths of two men in northern France could be linked to the toxic gas it produces.

Jacqui Carrel, a scientist with Save Our Shoreline, claims it's the same kind of sea lettuce that's found on Jersey beaches and has raised concerns about the risk it could pose.

The States says the amount of sea lettuce in Jersey is controlled by the regular cleaning of the islands beaches and the build-up is shallower and of a different nature to those in Brittany.

It adds that when the sea lettuce builds up to the levels seen in other areas and forms a crust, then there is the potential for hydrogen sulphide gas - which can cause illness if the crust is punctured and it's released.

It says the regular beach cleaning in Jersey means the depths and quantities needed to create that type of problem does not exist.