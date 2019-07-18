Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

St John Emergency Ambulance Service Copyright: St John Emergency Ambulance Service The injured man was walking on a cliff path near the Jerbourg Image caption: The injured man was walking on a cliff path near the Jerbourg

A man suffered a head injury after falling while walking on a cliff path near the Jerbourg, an ambulance service has said.

It was one of two incidents the St John Emergency Ambulance Service responded to on Guernsey’s south coast cliffs on Wednesday.

It was called out to the injured man at about 13:00, who was treated by a paramedic at the scene before being transferred to hospital for further assessment.

Just after 16:00, the ambulance service was called on again after a paraglider landed near the bottom of the cliffs in St Pierre du Bois.

As the casualty was near the shoreline, he eventually had to be rescued by the crew of the inshore lifeboat.

The paraglider was then transferred by lifeboat to St Peter Port Harbour where he was met by a waiting ambulance.

He was assessed by clinicians and taken to the hospital for further treatment for a leg injury.