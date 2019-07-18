Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Early cloud and rain is expected to clear eastwards later.
This afternoon will then be dry with sunny spells and a light to moderate westerly wind.
Highs of 19C (66F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
'Far too much' fly-tipping in Jersey
BBC Radio Jersey
A States official says too many people are dumping rubbish illegally in Jersey.
It comes after two people were fined a total of £1,5000 for fly-tipping.
One was fined £1,000 for dumping a broken chainsaw and wheelbarrow at Sorel Point, while the other was fined £500 for leaving two black bags of rubbish at the recycling centre in St Lawrence.
David Monks, from the waste authorities, says it's now easier to report the offence as there is "far too much fly-tipping going on".
We are seeking to measure that now - we're recording when people report it. They can report it through the Love Jersey app or phone the parish or Growth, Housing and Environment. We're trying to measure how the changes occur but there's definitely too much fly-tipping going on.
We are seeking to measure that now - we're recording when people report it. They can report it through the Love Jersey app or phone the parish or Growth, Housing and Environment. We're trying to measure how the changes occur but there's definitely too much fly-tipping going on.
Man suffers head injury after fall on Guernsey cliff path
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A man suffered a head injury after falling while walking on a cliff path near the Jerbourg, an ambulance service has said.
It was one of two incidents the St John Emergency Ambulance Service responded to on Guernsey’s south coast cliffs on Wednesday.
It was called out to the injured man at about 13:00, who was treated by a paramedic at the scene before being transferred to hospital for further assessment.
Just after 16:00, the ambulance service was called on again after a paraglider landed near the bottom of the cliffs in St Pierre du Bois.
As the casualty was near the shoreline, he eventually had to be rescued by the crew of the inshore lifeboat.
The paraglider was then transferred by lifeboat to St Peter Port Harbour where he was met by a waiting ambulance.
He was assessed by clinicians and taken to the hospital for further treatment for a leg injury.
