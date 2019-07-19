Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A children's charity is concerned about the rise in the number of sex offences that have been recorded against young people in the Channel Islands.

The NSPCC said 119 cases were recorded in Jersey and Guernsey in 2018 - up from 106 in 2017.

They obtained the data from police in Jersey and Guernsey as part of a Freedom of Information request.

Of the cases recorded by the two forces, almost 100 of them involved female victims and crimes against children aged 14 were the most common.

The charity also expressed concern that the figure does not show the full extent of the problem, as its own research suggests on average one in 20 children will experience sexual abuse.

It has urged anyone who is concerned to contact its helpline for advice.