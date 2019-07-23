Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey's government has set out plans to save £100m by 2023, while also increasing spending to almost £1bn a year over the same period.

Ministers said the savings would come through efficiencies, placing a greater focus on the use of technology and moving many services online.

However, the precise details of where the efficiencies and savings were to fall are not to be made public until October.

Chief Minister John Le Fondre admitted he could not rule out job losses, but said the the aim was to provide government services in a more efficient manner.

The savings are published as part of the Government Plan . The document, due to come into effect in January and reviewed annually, also includes plans for an emergency fund to tackle climate change.

It will initially be filled with £5m from the States' rainy day fund and topped up by charging drivers an additional six pence per litre of fuel.