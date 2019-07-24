Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

People in Jersey should be aware about the potential risks associated with hot weather ahead of the high temperatures forecast for this week, emergency services say.

Temperatures are expected to hit 27C on Wednesday and 28C on Thursday.

Chief Ambulance Officer Peter Gavey said it was important that people, "especially those at risk from the effects of exposure to heat", took precautions.

Those at risk include the elderly, babies and young children, as well as those with a chronic conditions such as heart or breathing problems.

They have been urged to stay out of the sun between 11:00 and 15:00, and anyone with concerns should "check up on friends, relatives and neighbours who may be less able to look after themselves".

The island's fire chief has asked people to take extra care to make sure fires were not accidentally started during the warm weather.

And it is not just humans who could be adversely affected by the conditions.

The JSPCA said pet owners should be keeping animals friends in the shade, walking dogs early in the day or later in the evening, and not travelling with or leaving their dog in cars

They should also provide shade for the likes of rabbits and guinea pigs, etc, because "all animals will be effected with the rise in temperature".