Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey ministers have rejected calls to celebrate Liberation Day next year with a bank holiday on Monday 11 May. The 75th anniversary of Liberation happens to fall on a Saturday in 2020, so Malcolm Ferey started a petition calling for people to have the Monday off work. But the Council of Ministers says Friday, 8 May is a more suitable day to have the bank holiday because it is Victory in Europe Day and this sits alongside Liberation Day.
Liberation bank holiday will be on a Friday
