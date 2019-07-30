Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Condor has cancelled several Liberation and Rapide sailings because of adverse weather conditions.

Among the cancelled services are the Liberation's return sailings from Poole to both Guernsey and Jersey, as well as the Rapide's return sailings from St Malo to Guernsey.

However the Rapide's return sailings from St Malo to Jersey are taking place as usual.

The cancellations follow further disruption over the weekend and Monday caused by a technical fault with the Liberation.