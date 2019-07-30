Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Condor has cancelled several Liberation and Rapide sailings because of adverse weather conditions. Among the cancelled services are the Liberation's return sailings from Poole to both Guernsey and Jersey, as well as the Rapide's return sailings from St Malo to Guernsey. However the Rapide's return sailings from St Malo to Jersey are taking place as usual. The cancellations follow further disruption over the weekend and Monday caused by a technical fault with the Liberation.
Condor cancel several sailings to UK and France
'Sugar smart' scheme hopes to work with supermarkets
A new "sugar smart" scheme hopes to change which foods are on display at the checkout in supermarkets in an effort to tackle childhood obesity.
Nutritionist Alex Kosmas, one of the people behind the project, is currently working with Guernsey Playscheme to teach children how to make healthier food choices.
Mr Kosmas said he hopes to "work with retailers to offer adults and young people healthier options" when shopping.
Channel Islands weather: Heavy showers and thundery
Heavy showers with a risk of some rumbles of thunder expected.
Fairly windy with a fresh to strong south-westerly wind, but fewer showers in the afternoon.
Highs of 19C (66F).
