Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey's Education Committee has refuted accusations that its President Matt Falliaze overruled an interview panel on the appointment of the new head of curriculum and standards.

In a statement released on Monday evening the committee said it "does not have the authority to overrule interview panels or senior officers in appointments to civil service posts."

It also described claims that it put pressure on the initially successful candidate to withdraw from the process after accepting the job as "false".

Deputy Falliaze said the current appointee for the role, Clare Sealy, was only chosen after the previous candidate withdrew from the process.