Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

An online newspaper in Jersey has been fined £4,000 for breaking local court laws governing reporting restrictions. The Bailiwick Express was charged with publishing details of a previous court case which could have identified a child who was involved in the case. The paper's editor James Filleul admitted the charge in the island's Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
Education Committee denies interference in key appointment
Guernsey's Education Committee has refuted accusations that its President Matt Falliaze overruled an interview panel on the appointment of the new head of curriculum and standards.
In a statement released on Monday evening the committee said it "does not have the authority to overrule interview panels or senior officers in appointments to civil service posts."
It also described claims that it put pressure on the initially successful candidate to withdraw from the process after accepting the job as "false".
Deputy Falliaze said the current appointee for the role, Clare Sealy, was only chosen after the previous candidate withdrew from the process.
Channel Islands weather: Cloudy with risk of showers
Generally cloudy with the risk of a few showers.
However, for the most part it should remain dry and some brighter interludes are still expected at times.
Highs of 20C (68F).
Jersey:
Guernsey: