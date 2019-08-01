Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. 'Illegally parked cars could block emergency services'

    Chris Stone

    BBC Radio Jersey

    A Jersey politician wants to crack down on the number of cars parking illegally on beaches and slipways in his parish.

    Constable Mike Jackson says he is concerned the vehicles could block access in emergencies, putting beachgoers at risk.

    Last weekend, four people were given parking fines in St Brelade for parking opposite the pier without a permit.

  2. Art commission seeks new directors

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    The Guernsey Arts Commission (GAC) is looking to increase creative funding by hiring new directors.

    The directors will take up their position before the end of the year and serve for between three and five years.

    Working in collaboration with the Guernsey Community Foundation, the GAC has been exploring ways to increase funding for the arts.

    While a passion for the arts is essential, the new directors do not need to be professional creatives themselves, bosses said.

    The commission is looking for skilled communicators and innovators, ideally with experience of serving on a board and turning a strategy into actions.

  3. CI weather: Dry with sunny spells

    Dan Downs

    Weather Forecaster

    It should remain dry with some areas of cloud and some spells of sunshine throughout the day.

    Maximum temperature: 20 to 21C (68 to 70F).

    weather map and presenter
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top