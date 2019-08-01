Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A Jersey politician wants to crack down on the number of cars parking illegally on beaches and slipways in his parish. Constable Mike Jackson says he is concerned the vehicles could block access in emergencies, putting beachgoers at risk. Last weekend, four people were given parking fines in St Brelade for parking opposite the pier without a permit.
Art commission seeks new directors
BBC Radio Guernsey
The Guernsey Arts Commission (GAC) is looking to increase creative funding by hiring new directors.
The directors will take up their position before the end of the year and serve for between three and five years.
Working in collaboration with the Guernsey Community Foundation, the GAC has been exploring ways to increase funding for the arts.
While a passion for the arts is essential, the new directors do not need to be professional creatives themselves, bosses said.
The commission is looking for skilled communicators and innovators, ideally with experience of serving on a board and turning a strategy into actions.
CI weather: Dry with sunny spells
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
It should remain dry with some areas of cloud and some spells of sunshine throughout the day.
Maximum temperature: 20 to 21C (68 to 70F).