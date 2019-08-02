Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Testing shellfish to measure pollution

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Scientists from a Jersey campaign group are taking samples of island shellfish to see if the sea water is becoming more polluted.

    Save Our Shoreline is concerned the amount of chemicals and other contaminants in the sea may have increased in the last 10 years due to new coastal developments.

    Jacqui Carrel, who is an environmental scientist, says they need the evidence before they can look at trying to protect the shellfish.

  2. Channel Islands weather: Dry and warm

    Bee Tucker

    BBC Weather

    First thing there will be some mist and sunshine, before some cloud will build in the afternoon.

    For most, it will remain a dry and warm day.

    Maximum temperature: 23C (73F).

