Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Islanders are being encouraged to help hedgehogs in the hot weather.

The GSPCA said it has been kept "extremely busy" with lots of the animals being brought to them "dehydrated and very poorly".

Steve Byrne, manager at the charity, said it has 134 hedgehogs in its care with many "struggling to find enough water".

“We can all do our bit to help hedgehogs in Guernsey from putting out plenty of wet food and water to taking care when driving and gardening.

“We have seen dozens of baby hedgehogs come into our care in recent months and it is heartbreaking when they arrive so poorly and weak."

Anyone who finds a sick or injured hedgehog - or has any questions about what to give them - is encouraged to get in touch with the GSPCA.