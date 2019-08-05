Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Islanders are being encouraged to help hedgehogs in the hot weather. The GSPCA said it has been kept "extremely busy" with lots of the animals being brought to them "dehydrated and very poorly". Steve Byrne, manager at the charity, said it has 134 hedgehogs in its care with many "struggling to find enough water". “We can all do our bit to help hedgehogs\nin Guernsey from putting out plenty of wet food and water to taking care when\ndriving and gardening. “We have seen dozens of baby hedgehogs\ncome into our care in recent months and it is heartbreaking when they arrive\nso poorly and weak." Anyone who finds a sick or injured hedgehog - or has any questions about what to give them - is encouraged to get in touch with the GSPCA.
'Dozens' of poorly hedgehogs brought to GSPCA
Gatwick industrial action could affect Guernsey passengers
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey passengers could be affected by industrial action at Gatwick Airport this week.
More than 130 security workers have announced they intend to strike in a continued feud over pay.
The strike is due to begin at 06:00 on Saturday and set to last for 48 hours - meaning flights from Guernsey could be affected.
On any normal Saturday, five flights depart the Bailiwick and head to Gatwick - London's second busiest airport.
In a statement, Aurigny says it will be "surprised" if the strike activity goes ahead and it will monitor the situation.