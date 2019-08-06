Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

More than £100,000 of States money is being spent updating an online map of roadworks and bus diversions in Guernsey. The previous system had been in place since 2003 and the States said it needed updating. The online map also offers extra information including which bus routes are affected and the exact point where roadworks are taking place. Traffic and Highway Services says it's confident the project will be delivered within budget - which is £103,000.
Over £100k spent on new roadworks map
Housing minister 'deeply concerned' about home plans
Jersey's housing minister is opposing plans to sell a former residential home to a private developer for almost £3m.
Senator Sam Mezec says he's "deeply concerned" details of who has bid for St Helier House, on People's Park, and what they plan to do with it, have not been made public.
Writing on Facebook, he says he cannot be sure the purchaser will not be "cramming as many tiny flats as possible on to the site to sell on at extortionate rates".
He's urging parishioners to vote against the plans - and has pledged to work with the Town Hall to ensure development on the site meets what he describes as "the housing needs of ordinary islanders".
St Helier House was closed when it was found to have the same cladding as Grenfell Tower in London where 72 people died in a fire two years ago.
Parishioners will be asked to vote on the former residential home's future on Wednesday evening.