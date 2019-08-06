Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

More than £100,000 of States money is being spent updating an online map of roadworks and bus diversions in Guernsey.

The previous system had been in place since 2003 and the States said it needed updating.

The online map also offers extra information including which bus routes are affected and the exact point where roadworks are taking place.

Traffic and Highway Services says it's confident the project will be delivered within budget - which is £103,000.