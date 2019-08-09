Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey development plans need to be 'commercial'
Four areas earmarked for development by the States of Guernsey need to be "rejuvenated for the sake of future generations".
That's according to the president of the Policy and Resources Committee.
The work will be part of the Island Development Plan which will focus on the Lower Pollet, the South Esplanade, Mansell Street and Leale’s Yard in St Sampsons.
Deputy Gavin St Pier says the projects need to be "commercial" and able to turn a profit:
These are areas which have been identified by the States and the previous States and that's why it is timely that we should be getting on with them because it is about improving what we have for future generations. Clearly, these projects have to be commercial and capable of generating a return for developers. But equally, those developers do need to know what is likely to be acceptable within a given area.
Fort Regent upgraded in £500k maintenance project
Fort Regent has a new fire alarm system, emergency signs and lighting, as part of a £500,000 maintenance project.
The cash boost was given by the treasury minister.
The money has also been spent on further work on the showers and changing rooms.
The States says as a result of the work, the Fort is once again able to host big events - after some had to be moved to alternative venues earlier this year.
Stabbing: Police given extra 24 hours to question suspect
Stabbing: Police given extra 24 hours to question suspect
Jersey police have been given an extra 24 hours to question a man held on suspicion of killing a former centenier.
It comes as a UK Home Office pathologist confirmed 68-year-old Pamela Nisbet died of a stab wound to the neck.
Mrs Nisbet's home - in a leafy country lane near Wheatlands golf course in St Peter - is still sealed off while forensic examinations and searches continue.
Neighbours have described Mrs Nisbet as "kind, loyal, compassionate and dedicated to her community".
She had been an honorary police officer, teacher and company director.
Channel Islands weather: Dry then showery and windy
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
It will be largely dry in the morning but there are but showers expected later, some of which are likely to be heavy and thundery.
It will be windy and showery tonight and tomorrow.
Maximum Temperature: 19 to 23C (66 to 72F)