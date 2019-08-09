Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Four areas earmarked for development by the States of Guernsey need to be "rejuvenated for the sake of future generations".

That's according to the president of the Policy and Resources Committee.

The work will be part of the Island Development Plan which will focus on the Lower Pollet, the South Esplanade, Mansell Street and Leale’s Yard in St Sampsons.

Deputy Gavin St Pier says the projects need to be "commercial" and able to turn a profit:

