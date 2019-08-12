Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey has become the first place in the British Isles to grant a licence for farmers to harvest hemp flowers for cannabis oil.

Laws have been changed to make it legal to work with not only the seeds and stalks of hemp plants, but to include the flowers for cannabis oil.

Products made from the oil are legal and often used for health benefits - they don't include the psycho-active part of the plant.

The Economic Development Minister, Senator Lyndon Farnham, said it's a "significant opportunity" for Jersey's economy.