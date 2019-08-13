Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

'Listening lounge' to improve mental health service access
Connor Burgher
BBC Jersey
Jersey's States is planning to pilot a "listening lounge" for people experiencing psychological distress as an alternative to them calling emergency services.
It is part of the government's priority to improve access to mental health services, which will include investment in the buildings that house mental health care.
Health bosses said they wanted to put in place new mental health crisis support teams to help people who were either experiencing a first episode, or a relapse of mental illness, by the end of next year.
There will be greater support for people with more complex needs, such as post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of physical and sexual abuse.
The are also been plans to invest in the buildings where these services are based.
Orchard House will undergo major renovations so patients can still be treated there.
Swimmers urged to avoid Havre des Pas due to sewage spill
BBC Radio Jersey
The States is warning swimmers not to go in Jersey's Havre des Pas beach area until 17:30 because of a sewage spill.
Authorities have said heavy rain during Sunday night’s storm led to the spill from the Dicq pumping station at about 02:30 on Monday.
Teams from Growth, Housing and Environment have cleaned the spilled waste from the beach, and samples of the water have revealed high levels of E.coli and other bacteria.
The Dicq pumping station contains both foul sewage and surface water and is connected to St Helier’s combined sewer system.
When it rains heavily the surface water can overload the network.
Lifeguards closed the bathing pool on Monday evening for 24 hour hours to allow for two tidal changes.
