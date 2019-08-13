Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey's States is planning to pilot a "listening lounge" for people experiencing psychological distress as an alternative to them calling emergency services.

It is part of the government's priority to improve access to mental health services, which will include investment in the buildings that house mental health care.

Health bosses said they wanted to put in place new mental health crisis support teams to help people who were either experiencing a first episode, or a relapse of mental illness, by the end of next year.

There will be greater support for people with more complex needs, such as post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of physical and sexual abuse.

The are also been plans to invest in the buildings where these services are based.

Orchard House will undergo major renovations so patients can still be treated there.