Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Wombles owned by the creator of the book and TV series are set go on display in the Alderney Museum.
Elizabeth Beresford - known as Liza - lived on the island for a number of years and, when she died, the wombles were donated to Cancer Research.
Jan Walker from the charity says they plan to display them in a case with a scrapbook of people's memories.
Quote Message: It's part of people's childhood. A lot of people who are now in their twenties and thirties would go to Liza's house and she'd read them stories and give them squash and biscuits and cheese straws, which were one of her favourite things to make. She was part of the community and the Wombles here are part of the community, and that's why we'd like them to stay here." from Jan Walker Cancer Research, Alderney
It's part of people's childhood. A lot of people who are now in their twenties and thirties would go to Liza's house and she'd read them stories and give them squash and biscuits and cheese straws, which were one of her favourite things to make. She was part of the community and the Wombles here are part of the community, and that's why we'd like them to stay here."
Nazi graffiti sparks police appeal
Swastikas have been spray painted on bunkers at Corbiere and Elizabeth Castle, according to Jersey Police.
Both sites were vandalised, with the letters 'HH' and 'SS' also written in black pen.
Officers believe the damage at Elizabeth Castle happened between 09:00 and 13:00 on Wednesday, and at Corbiere at around 19:00.
Police want to speak to two young men who were parked near Corbiere around the time the damage is thought to have happened.
The driver is described as having bushy ginger or blonde hair.
Channel Islands weather: A dry start with rain later
A largely dry and cloudy start, but rain will spread from the west later in the day, perhaps with some heavy and thundery outbreaks.
